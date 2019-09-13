Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Contrasting side by side

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 53.78 N/A -2.10 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $33.5, with potential upside of 43.78%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cronos Group Inc. is $19.75, which is potential 71.29% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cronos Group Inc. looks more robust than Cara Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.6% and 9.35%. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cronos Group Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.