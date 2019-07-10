Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 48.99 N/A -2.10 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.4 and 12.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 17.64% at a $25.88 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 86%. Insiders held 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9.63% 14.43% 3.98% -43.87% -54.83% 20.98%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.