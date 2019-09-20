Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

Both Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 52.51 N/A -2.10 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.19. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 1.88 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$33.5 is Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 45.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.6% and 82.9% respectively. 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.