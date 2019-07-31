Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 61.79 N/A -2.10 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.18 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cara Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.63 shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 2.9 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $28.14, with potential upside of 17.54%. Competitively BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has an average target price of $7.4, with potential upside of 99.46%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cara Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.7% and 52.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4% are BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.