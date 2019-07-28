Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Shareholder First Manhattan Company Increased Its Position by $2.75 Million as Stock Rose; As Mosaic Co New (MOS) Market Valuation Declined, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Its Stake by $335,205

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 420,423 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, down from 432,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.55M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics (CARA) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 144,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 981,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.25 million, up from 836,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 1.32 million shares traded or 48.72% up from the average. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 47.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 15/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA); 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS & VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Announces Participation in 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation; 23/05/2018 – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Tom MacArt: MacArthur Cosponsors Bipartisan CARA 2.0 Legislation; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: CARA RESTAURANT BRANDS WILL EXPAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Expects Cash, Equivalents and Available-For-Sale Marketable Securities as of March 31 Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into 1H 2019; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MLN TO $774.9 MLN FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 39,485 shares to 961,714 shares, valued at $64.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt (NYSE:BAM) by 290,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $299,800 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CARA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 35,554 shares. Carmignac Gestion reported 433,967 shares. Geode Capital Lc reported 397,950 shares stake. Knott David M invested in 0.06% or 7,114 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) or 16,732 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) or 4,900 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0.11% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 16,940 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated holds 0.11% or 33,755 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 6,778 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 61,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 16,660 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 91,324 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 30,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 175 shares.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46 million for 18.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,505 shares to 270,256 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 90,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

