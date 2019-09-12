Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Boosted Position by $4.59 Million; Mckinley Capital Management Increases Holding in Lennox Intl (LII)

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 218,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The institutional investor held 652,742 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03 million, up from 433,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 526,795 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SAME RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH FOR QUARTER WAS 2.1% COMPARED TO SAME 13 WEEKS IN 2017; 23/05/2018 – CARA, VIFOR FRESENIUS IN KORSUVA LICENSE PACT OUTSIDE U.S; 15/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Kuster: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 23/05/2018 – VIFOR PHARMA AG VIFN.S – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Fitzpatrick: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – VFMCRP TO COMMERCIALIZE KORSUVA INJECTION WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN U.S., JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MLN TO $774.9 MLN FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 1,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 32,821 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03M, up from 31,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.05. About 549,064 shares traded or 55.60% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c

More notable recent Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cara Therapeutics’ Korsuva Is Likely To Fail In Itch, Stock To Trade To Cash ($2.50/Share, 87% Downside) – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Only These 9 Cannabis Stocks Rose in July – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ra Medical Earns Milestone, Aimmune Doses Patient In Egg Allergy Trial, Cara In-Licenses Platform – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Auxly’s Surprise Strategic Partner Investment – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 29, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, AMRN, CARA, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Supervielle Sa by 777,437 shares to 752,798 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affimed Nv (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 771,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37M shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CARA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 24.80 million shares or 19.04% more from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 89,544 shares. Federated Pa invested in 210 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). 59,500 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 15,053 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 51,006 shares. Carmignac Gestion holds 0.17% or 652,742 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Llc owns 8,272 shares. Cambridge Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Swiss Bankshares accumulated 66,000 shares. Next Fincl Gp has 488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based International Gp has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Assetmark Inc holds 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) or 36 shares.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lennox down 6% on earnings miss and reduced outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lennox International to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 7,084 shares to 197,946 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,256 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).