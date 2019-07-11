Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Market Valuation Rose While Carmignac Gestion Lifted Stake by $679,649; Weitz Investment Management Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 67,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89 million, down from 342,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 35,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 433,967 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 398,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.44. About 713,078 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 47.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercialize KORSUVA™ Injection in Dialysis Patients with Pruritus; 30/04/2018 – Cara Announces Appointment of Frank Hennessey as CEO, as Bill Gregson Moves Into Executive Chmn of the Bd Position; 23/05/2018 – VIFOR PHARMA AG VIFN.S – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Kuster: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA); 23/05/2018 – CARA TO GET $70M INVESTMENT UP FRONT; UP TO $470M MILESTONES; 12/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SAME RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH FOR QUARTER WAS 2.1% COMPARED TO SAME 13 WEEKS IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Expects Cash, Equivalents and Available-For-Sale Marketable Securities as of March 31 Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into 1H 2019; 10/04/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Announces Participation in 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 354,124 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0% or 6,299 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru holds 533 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource Incorporated invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Apg Asset Management Nv has 310,520 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.36% or 118,530 shares. Hartford Investment Management stated it has 25,987 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,631 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department owns 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 740 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% or 107 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Co owns 1.08M shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 31.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 48,800 shares to 750,900 shares, valued at $40.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CARA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Mgmt owns 54,984 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 483 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 86,798 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 28,599 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Sphera Funds Management Limited accumulated 303,930 shares. Horrell Cap Inc has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Dafna Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 1.22% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc holds 0% or 1,800 shares. 25,497 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. 1,428 were reported by Victory Mngmt. 6,778 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. State Street Corporation owns 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 1.77 million shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Legal & General Plc owns 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 5,863 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 395,110 shares to 2.06M shares, valued at $84.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI).