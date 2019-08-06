Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Cut Holding by $1.79 Million as Stock Rose; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined, Riverpark Capital Management Upped Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 72.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 94,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 35,554 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698,000, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 611,640 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 12/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $470 MLN IN REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 23/03/2018 – People: Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne ‘Have a Flirty Friendship’ but Aren’t Dating; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.41; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 43c; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Expects Cash, Equivalents and Available-For-Sale Marketable Securities as of March 31 Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into 1H 2019; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Kuster: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 23/05/2018 – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 23/05/2018 – CARA TO GET $70M INVESTMENT UP FRONT; UP TO $470M MILESTONES

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $214.1. About 962,236 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

More notable recent Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Cara Therapeutics Stock Rose as Much as 13.9% Today – The Motley Fool” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Cara Therapeutics, Inc. Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Takes Neutral Stance On Cara Therapeutics Ahead Of Phase 3 Korsuva Results – Benzinga” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 11,118 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 367,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 452,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CARA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Shanda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 54,984 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 28,419 shares. Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 25,595 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 64,067 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability reported 317,342 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management LP has 0.01% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 91,324 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 29,505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. J Goldman And Communication Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 35,554 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 143,706 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 515 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.13M shares. Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 2,915 shares stake. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 500 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 80,445 shares. Moreover, Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,400 shares. Bridges Inv Management invested in 16,350 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 1,282 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,710 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited accumulated 26,256 shares. Geode Capital Ltd reported 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Company Of Vermont has 1,422 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 194,709 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks holds 141,425 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 212,000 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can FireEye Stock Really Double in the Next 2 Years? – The Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Simple Reasons to Buy Palo Alto Networks – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto Networks (PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks Earnings Preview: The Stock Could Be Hitting Support – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Palo Alto Networks’ Stock Lost 20% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.