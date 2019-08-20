Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Holder Blackrock Lowered Holding by $651,605 as Market Value Rose; Marshall & Sullivan Position in Mastercard (MA) Trimmed by $373,415

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 34,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.28M, down from 2.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 811,248 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – VFMCRP TO COMMERCIALIZE KORSUVA INJECTION WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN U.S., JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA; 23/05/2018 – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – People: Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne ‘Have a Flirty Friendship’ but Aren’t Dating; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.41; 14/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Tom MacArt: MacArthur Cosponsors Bipartisan CARA 2.0 Legislation; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MLN TO $774.9 MLN FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cara Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARA); 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS & VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $278.07. About 2.39M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold CARA shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 20.83 million shares or 5.46% less from 22.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 483 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 57,237 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com holds 28,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities invested in 19,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Blackrock accumulated 2.77M shares. 17,000 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co. 70 were accumulated by Gradient. Point72 Asset Lp reported 91,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 13,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 16,940 shares. B Riley Wealth stated it has 33,755 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 49,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) by 187,243 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $48.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 31,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. On Friday, August 2 the insider Mastercard Foundation sold $4.22M.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30 million and $136.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.