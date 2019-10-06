Capwealth Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) by $1.70 Million; As Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $568,752

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.80 million shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 60,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.15 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 19/03/2018 – SEC Whistleblowers Helped Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America – Lawyer; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 21/03/2018 – Dana Incorporated to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 6,719 shares to 348,716 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks invested in 0.1% or 69,918 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 0% stake. Naples Advsrs Llc reported 0.95% stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.13% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,500 shares. North Star Invest holds 94,863 shares. D E Shaw And invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited has 692,659 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.15% or 8,872 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 3.17M are owned by Bahl And Gaynor. 3,938 are held by Wagner Bowman Management. New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Charles Schwab Inv has 0.12% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2.41M shares.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,269 shares to 52,918 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,629 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34 billion for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.