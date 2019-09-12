Capwealth Advisors Trimmed Its Centurylink (CTL) Position by $595,375; Shares Rose; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Trimmed American Airls Group (AAL) Position as Share Value Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 113,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 195,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 308,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.76. About 8.31 million shares traded or 24.41% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO TAKE DELIVERY OF 22 MAINLINE AIRCRAFT COMPRISED OF 16 B738 MAX AIRCRAFT AND 6 B789 AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – Financial Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 26/04/2018 – AAL:CARRIERS WILL HAVE TO CUT GROWTH PLANS IF FUEL STAYS HIGHER; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – IN 2018, CO EXPECTS TO REDUCE THE REGIONAL FLEET COUNT BY A NET OF 4 AIRCRAFT; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 54,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 22.27M shares traded or 83.49% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38B and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 8,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (Call) (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 25,000 shares. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Monday, August 5. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.29M for 5.68 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. 37,000 shares were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T, worth $404,250. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 3,045 shares to 70,979 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 130,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $315.24 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.