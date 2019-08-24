Capwealth Advisors Raised Stake in Centurylink Com (CTL) as Share Price Rose; As Total Sys Svcs Com (TSS) Stock Value Rose, Cibc World Markets Has Cut Position

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc Com (TSS) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 336,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 40,513 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, down from 376,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 1.05M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $38.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Shares for $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.36M were accumulated by Fairfax Holding Ltd Can. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, M&T Comml Bank has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 53,036 shares. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3,524 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Communications Limited Liability owns 67,315 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 3,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Guyasuta Inv Advisors Inc has 0.18% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mraz Amerine And Assoc reported 0.2% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding owns 381,432 shares. 876,548 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 1.18M shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,168 were accumulated by Burney Com. D E Shaw & Company holds 515,802 shares. Aperio Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 52,299 shares. Suncoast Equity has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 3,952 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 925,396 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has invested 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 2.63M shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd invested 0.07% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,772 shares. Maltese Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 67 were reported by Farmers Merchants Inc. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. American Century Incorporated invested in 7,129 shares.