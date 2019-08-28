Capwealth Advisors Raised Its Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Position by $790,209 as Stock Price Rose; Savant Capital Lifted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $800,226

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $215.84. About 220,871 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 604,088 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,936 are held by Farmers Tru Co. American Money Mngmt Llc holds 3.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 54,129 shares. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Ltd invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evercore Wealth Lc holds 103,266 shares. Hamel Associate reported 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advisor Lc stated it has 59,171 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.71 million shares. Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 177,430 shares. Moody Bancshares Division reported 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 4,297 shares. 49,231 are held by Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,711 shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va reported 105,959 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,812 shares to 70,747 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 38,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2,334 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Lc has 0.15% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,294 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Wedgewood Pa holds 0.74% or 2,525 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.19% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. South State Corporation owns 35,947 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Raymond James has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 8,987 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 1.21M shares. Montag A & Associate accumulated 13,461 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Com invested in 2,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Benedict Fin Advsr holds 2.31% or 28,068 shares in its portfolio. 1,233 were reported by Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 2,496 are owned by Moneta Investment Ltd Liability Co.

