Capwealth Advisors Raised Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake; Radnet (RDNT) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Cut Holding by $866,904 as Stock Price Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 72,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The institutional investor held 83,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 155,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.21M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 6,022 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 141,089 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, up from 139,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $211.54. About 8.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,073 shares to 82,170 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants Inc invested 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital International Inc Ca holds 39,391 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,610 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 4.11% or 141,089 shares. The New York-based Element Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eidelman Virant Capital reported 19,940 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Boston Lc has invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fort Lp invested 0.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cwh Capital Mngmt reported 8,817 shares. The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Mngmt Inc has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lowe Brockenbrough Com Inc owns 109,677 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd has invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Keystone Planning invested in 1.02% or 10,834 shares. Private Wealth holds 77,404 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 50,137 shares.

