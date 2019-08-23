Capwealth Advisors Raised By $380,232 Its Macys Com (M) Stake; Westpac Banking Lowered By $2.25 Billion Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Macys Inc Com (M) stake by 4.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc acquired 15,843 shares as Macys Inc Com (M)’s stock declined 2.74%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 336,676 shares with $8.09 million value, up from 320,833 last quarter. Macys Inc Com now has $4.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 10.48M shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 19/03/2018 – MACY’S APP FEATURES MOBILE CHECKOUT FOR IN-STORE TRANSACTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six CMBS Classes of GSMSC 2012-BWTR; 08/05/2018 – Macy’s Star Rewards Are Now Bigger, Better and Available for Everyone; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s Flower Show® Presents Once Upon a Springtime; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 17.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 14,136 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 67,954 shares with $10.81B value, down from 82,090 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $169.55. About 236,241 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage Intacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of Industry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 22/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care Sales Office Opening; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: Changes Made to Address 1H Sales Issues; Acceleration Expected in 2H; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Communication holds 0% or 133 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 5,487 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Nicholas Limited Partnership reported 80,178 shares. 308 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. 2,138 are owned by Partner Invest Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 3,037 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Com, Delaware-based fund reported 151 shares. Hong Kong-based Parametrica Mgmt Limited has invested 0.54% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.19% or 8.31M shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 39,307 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability holds 2,085 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 81,773 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 58,439 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 36 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $232 highest and $205 lowest target. $213.57’s average target is 25.96% above currents $169.55 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Ladenburg with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by SunTrust.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 52,569 shares to 123,678 valued at $14.66 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 26,600 shares and now owns 66,527 shares. Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) was raised too.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sage Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) PT Raised to $200 at Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Discover Financial’s (DFS) Payment Brand Ties Up With Verve – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.