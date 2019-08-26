Capwealth Advisors Position in Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Has Trimmed by $525,200; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position Has Boosted by Abner Herrman & Brock Llc

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.78M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Line Celebrates 145th Anniversary April 18; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 122,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 310,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, up from 187,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 28,251 shares to 716,633 shares, valued at $13.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,401 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,001 shares. Bainco owns 1.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 175,609 shares. Palouse Management has invested 1.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Ocean Limited Liability owns 5,419 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Alexandria holds 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 53,881 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The California-based Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.63% or 937,774 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2.49% or 28.03M shares. Johnson Fin Group owns 150,031 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,509 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability invested in 1.63M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 386,648 shares in its portfolio. Excalibur Management Corp holds 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 28,845 shares. Charter Trust Company holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 108,773 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Outlook Takes Trade War Hit – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWB, XOM, CSCO, MA – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.28 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAT) by 454,980 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $21.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 15,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 645,997 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na stated it has 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Geode Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 4.98 million shares. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 8,264 shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 131,836 shares. Smithfield Tru Co invested in 555 shares. Shell Asset Management Comm stated it has 28,456 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Prns Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.04% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And accumulated 3,527 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 51,335 are held by First Citizens Bancorporation Com. Oakworth, Alabama-based fund reported 1,041 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc reported 7,196 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerce Financial Bank accumulated 10,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock.