Capwealth Advisors Position in Bank Of America (BAC) Trimmed by $1.70 Million as Share Price Rose; As Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stock Value Rose, Chickasaw Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $81.66 Million

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 60,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.15 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/03/2018 – BOFA RISK OFFICIALS ARE SAID TO CITE BANKER’S ASSURANCE ON DEAL; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 10/04/2018 – PREVIEW-Doubts over U.S. bank capital payouts may cloud strong earnings; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The hedge fund held 3.94 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.93 million, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 4.42M shares traded or 107.18% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,861 shares to 92,629 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.34B for 10.43 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.22M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.01M shares to 23.54M shares, valued at $237.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 8,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 957,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).