Capwealth Advisors Maintains Position in Centurylink Com (CTL); As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped Stake

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 18.68 million shares traded or 42.00% up from the average. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 92.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 8,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,008 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 8,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $184.74. About 4.25 million shares traded or 224.68% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 5,138 shares to 2,517 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 19,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,912 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 171,653 shares. First In holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 113 shares. Jnba Advisors accumulated 462 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 349,736 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 4.43M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.44M shares. First Republic Inc holds 62,637 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hartford Management owns 103,681 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 24,799 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 90,715 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability has 629,840 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.06% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.35 million shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 180,548 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.