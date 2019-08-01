Capwealth Advisors Holds Position in Williams Cos Del Com (WMB); As Treehouse Foods (THS) Market Value Declined, Gargoyle Investment Advisor Has Increased Stake by $389,440

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.14% . The institutional investor held 21,409 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 15,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 745,321 shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – TREEHOUSE FOODS INC THS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 7.40 million shares traded or 4.35% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 43,611 shares to 14,247 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 94,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,993 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 20,000 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 69,303 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 11,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 52,881 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 1.16 million shares. Paragon Management Limited Liability Co has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 4,420 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company. Cutter Brokerage owns 24,050 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,860 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd holds 14,005 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27,031 shares to 309,011 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.