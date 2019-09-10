Capwealth Advisors Holds Position in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS); State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Trimmed Its Holding in Epr Pptys (EPR) as Market Value Declined

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.87 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 314,272 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 5.87M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $38.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Trust reported 6,880 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 2.94M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Pointstate Cap LP stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Investment Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 280,247 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 29,808 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Ca stated it has 2.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 14,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associates Inc has invested 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Merchants owns 31,613 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 4,121 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 4,820 shares. Caprock Gru, Idaho-based fund reported 32,914 shares. Moreover, Wade G W And has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,768 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Company has 4,095 shares. Sfmg Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Comerica National Bank holds 0.14% or 216,259 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Company has 1.29% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 53,272 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 46,629 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 887 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Honeywell Inc reported 0.97% stake. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore holds 15,300 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv Incorporated has 0.02% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 6,890 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 937,095 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,861 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 29,260 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com owns 19,908 shares. Bessemer Group Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 78,872 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And holds 437 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 10,000 shares to 760,000 shares, valued at $36.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 35,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $103.13 million for 14.20 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.