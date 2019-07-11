Capwealth Advisors Holds Holding in Macys Com (M); Esco Technologies (ESE) Valuation Rose While Conestoga Capital Advisors Lifted Its Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 71,561 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 32.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech at Site Visit Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – Weir to buy US industrial equipment maker Esco in $1.3bn deal; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 15,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 336,676 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 320,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 5.53 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.75 TO $3.95, SAW $3.55 TO $3.75; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names Paula Price as CFO to Replace Retiring Karen Hoguet; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27,031 shares to 309,011 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.P. Carey reports $53M of industrial investments – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Miller Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLR) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robert M. Shearer Elected to Occidental Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ESE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% stake. 116,946 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 1.76 million shares. First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 54,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) for 200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 28,045 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). D E Shaw & has invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Smithfield owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Kames Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.14% or 72,226 shares. Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). First Mercantile stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Blackrock accumulated 3.81 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dave & Busterâ€™s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “St. Louis public company buys Navy submarine parts maker – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ESCO Technologies’ (ESE) CEO Vic Richey on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2018. More interesting news about ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “NRG Systems, Global Leader in Wind and Solar Technology, Names Evan Vogel President – PR Web” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 46,826 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $56.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,140 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).