Capwealth Advisors Holding in Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Lowered by $525,200 as Stock Declined; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Dsam Partners Llp Has Boosted Stake by $5.32 Million

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38M, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 3.49M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $146.52. About 1.07 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267. PEREZ ARNALDO had sold 2,290 shares worth $119,688.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 15,843 shares to 336,676 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 114,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.64 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

