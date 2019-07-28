Capwealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) as Stock Value Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Raised Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $2.71 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 17,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01 million, up from 130,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $167.99. About 1.16 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.32 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Its Cuba Cruise Offerings In 2019-20 Including The First Cuba Cruises From Charleston

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.67 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

