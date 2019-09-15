Capwealth Advisors Has Trimmed By $4.74 Million Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Boosted Its Sm Energy Co (SM) Holding

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased Sm Energy Co (SM) stake by 39.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The acquired 67,088 shares as Sm Energy Co (SM)’s stock declined 34.41%. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 235,849 shares with $2.95 million value, up from 168,761 last quarter. Sm Energy Co now has $1.09B valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 3.82 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 2.1C; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL SPEND FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $1.27 BLN, WITH HIGHER EXPENDITURES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Capital Buys New 1% Position in SM Energy

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 86.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 70,811 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 11,359 shares with $767,000 value, down from 82,170 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $84.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 4.81M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Declares Dividend of 57c; 08/05/2018 – The (new) top 10 pharma companies by 2017 revenue — adds Takeda/$SHPG plus $GILD; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Among 6 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Gilead Sciences has $88 highest and $6700 lowest target. $78’s average target is 17.26% above currents $66.52 stock price. Gilead Sciences had 15 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy”. As per Sunday, March 17, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 16,929 shares to 614,464 valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) stake by 2,269 shares and now owns 52,918 shares. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 295,255 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Intersect Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 4,097 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 3,699 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 7,630 shares. Coastline Trust has invested 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peapack Gladstone Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kcm Investment Limited, a California-based fund reported 7,468 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs reported 12,674 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability invested in 100,000 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lpl Fincl Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 242,871 shares. Long Road Counsel owns 1.02% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 25,600 shares. 135,184 were accumulated by Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold SM shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 107.71 million shares or 5.61% more from 101.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 94,623 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 47,158 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.01% or 29,710 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co holds 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) or 10,555 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Geode Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 91,985 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 64,684 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth reported 0.23% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 375,982 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 235,849 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 759,209 are owned by First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) for 15,148 shares.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) stake by 7,681 shares to 111,911 valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 9,006 shares and now owns 122,107 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was reduced too.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150 on Tuesday, May 7. The insider Copeland David W bought $127,121.

