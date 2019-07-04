Capwealth Advisors Has Raised Its Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Stake by $321,888 as Stock Value Rose; Wespac Advisors Holds Holding in Union Pacific (UNP)

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,361 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 16,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 3.07 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Williams Companies Grows Gas Transport Capacity Despite Obstacles – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “My Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 1.29M shares stake. Fmr Ltd Com reported 20.91 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advisors Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 49,055 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Bp Public Ltd Com holds 131,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). King Street Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 15.64% or 11.30M shares. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 133,812 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0% or 13,990 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 63,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Korea Invest invested 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hightower Services Lta invested in 0.41% or 111,977 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk) has invested 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% or 98,570 shares.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,073 shares to 82,170 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Forecast: Severe Storms, Flooding, Wildfires Ahead – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oregon Passes Bill Requiring Oil Trains To Develop Spill Response Plans – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Serious Signs Of A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Weekend Storms, Flooding Continues – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Management Ltd reported 1,831 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Ltd Liability Co invested 3.89% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 76,274 were reported by Foundry Prtn Limited Co. Somerville Kurt F has 7,890 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Finemark Bankshares has invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Whittier stated it has 26,946 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 7,085 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il has 495,870 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Cambridge Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 20,101 shares. Guardian Cap Lp holds 1,965 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl holds 11,236 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Skba Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 75,440 shares. L And S Advsr has 0.82% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 36,371 shares. Bailard Inc reported 28,570 shares. 12.37M are held by Bank & Trust Of America Corp De.