Capwealth Advisors Has Raised Its Chevron (CVX) Position; Par Technology (PAR) Shorts Lowered By 2.13%

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 4.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc acquired 3,045 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 70,979 shares with $8.83M value, up from 67,934 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $234.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.56. About 1.36 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

Par Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) had a decrease of 2.13% in short interest. PAR’s SI was 2.39M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.13% from 2.44 million shares previously. With 239,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Par Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s short sellers to cover PAR’s short positions. The SI to Par Technology Corporation’s float is 22.77%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 44,174 shares traded. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 42.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 16/04/2018 – PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP HOLDER VOSS CAPITAL REPORTS 6.9% STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 21/05/2018 – PAR Technology Releases SureCheck® 10.0 Platform for Cloud-Based Food Safety; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Rev $55.7M; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of stock was bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 18.32% above currents $123.56 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13500 target in Monday, May 13 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.59, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $402.12 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Restaurant/Retail and Government. It currently has negative earnings. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.