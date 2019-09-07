Capwealth Advisors Has Raised Holding in Centurylink Com (CTL) as Stock Price Rose; West Chester Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $381,555 as Share Price Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89M, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.04M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Cap Management has invested 0.81% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 655,796 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Reilly Advsrs Llc invested in 0% or 1,413 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Arrow Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 25,038 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,753 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 1.65 million shares. Cls Invs Lc holds 0% or 169 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.01% or 201,059 shares. 3,425 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Howe And Rusling invested 0.59% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 10,105 are owned by Apriem Advsrs.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. Chilton Kevin P. also bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. On Thursday, May 23 the insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480. Shares for $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.