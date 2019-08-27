Capwealth Advisors Has Raised Apple Com (AAPL) Holding by $330,183; Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Market Value Declined While Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Lowered by $29.67 Million Its Position

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 141,089 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80M, up from 139,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $205.2. About 13.31 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple rejects Valve’s Steam Link app, blocking its release – Variety; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 07/04/2018 – HomePod has Siri inside, but will only play music from Apple Music; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 01/05/2018 – IPhone X Is a `Super Bowl Winner,’ Apple’s Cook Says: TOPLive; 07/03/2018 – Apple uncovers twice as many worker rights violations in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Waits…and Waits…for Apple, Fed — Barron’s Blog

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) by 60.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 471,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 311,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.83M, down from 782,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 1.44 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Ireland’s lon Investment approaches UK’s Fidessa for potential deal; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13,905 shares to 460,223 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RLI Insurance Company Signs Deal to Migrate to SS&C Singularityâ„¢ – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index: July performance 0.42%; Capital Movement Index: August net flows advance 0.38% – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C names new global sales head – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,664 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi accumulated 174,906 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Ltd has 1.26% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Markston Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc owns 0.3% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 491,437 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 384,059 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors invested in 540,920 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd accumulated 0.4% or 65,600 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 671,569 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 6,153 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 831,958 shares.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,073 shares to 82,170 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.