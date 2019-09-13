Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.93 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Stock Price Rose

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 234,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 28,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59M, down from 263,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $187.84. About 6.24 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: EU warns that Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis is the ‘tip of an iceberg’ of data scandals; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 11/05/2018 – Blockchain, the decentralized record-keeping system, could help tackle some of Facebook’s most bothersome problems, like identity verification or advertising sales; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 29/03/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 17/05/2018 – Former Cambridge Analytica boss to appear before British lawmakers on June 6; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 303,531 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.26 million, down from 331,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.41. About 8.93M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Hire UBS Credit Trader Merran for Bond ETFs; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup (C) CFO: FICC, Equities Trading Revenue Likely to be Down YOY, Sees Net Interest Revenue Increasing 3%-4% – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pl Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 170,068 shares. Beach Investment Limited Liability invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 109,449 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Shufro Rose And Lc reported 0.72% stake. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,114 shares. Finemark Savings Bank Trust reported 153,548 shares stake. Creative Planning owns 194,799 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,078 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 34,000 shares. Cullen Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stock Yards Bancorporation And accumulated 4,496 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). L & S Advisors, California-based fund reported 4,721 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 168,006 shares. Korea Invest Corporation reported 1.94M shares or 0.58% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.89 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $699.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 130,885 shares to 467,561 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 54,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FB, AAPL, IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cash-Rich Facebook Will Get Cash Richer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.