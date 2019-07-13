Capwealth Advisors Has Lowered Gilead Sciences Com (GILD) Stake by $589,745; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Southeast Asset Advisors Cut Holding by $339,920

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 1.47 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (GILD) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 9,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,170 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 91,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 4.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 15/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,190 shares to 21,548 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsr Lc stated it has 6,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 173,598 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 83,354 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138,172 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 149,046 shares. Moreover, Grimes Co has 0.55% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 123,846 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 32,064 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 3,850 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 0.04% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 641,362 shares. New York-based American Int Group has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The One Big Catch With Wayfair Stock – Investorplace.com” published on April 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Cautious On Williams-Sonoma After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) A Good Stock To Buy ?? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 19.71 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares to 141,089 shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com (NYSE:M) by 15,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Intll holds 5.83M shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 2,003 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs stated it has 3,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Addenda Cap has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Korea Inv accumulated 855,425 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Fulton Bancorporation Na has 0.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 38,365 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 4.22M shares. Benedict Advsr Inc invested in 0.72% or 25,657 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc reported 7,938 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 55,738 shares. 39,570 are owned by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited owns 5,547 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6,587 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Roosevelt Inv Gru Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 5,799 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (BSBR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead (GILD) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on February 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IBB, GILD, BIIB, VRTX – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Biotech Stocks to Buy for Massive Gains – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead and Carna Biosciences Announce Research and Development Collaboration to Develop Novel Immuno-Oncology Therapies – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.