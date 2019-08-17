Capwealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) Stake by $790,209 as Market Valuation Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Upped Its Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (DIS) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 7,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 61,305 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 54,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 5,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 111,908 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.26 million, up from 105,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – Apple has adjusted its self-driving dreams in recent years, resigning to provide the software for automaker partner Volkswagen, according to a New York Times report; 12/04/2018 – APPLE TO TAKE COMPONENTS FOR NEXT IPHONE EARLIER: COMM. TIMES; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Investment Mangement has 5,735 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Convergence Inv Partners Limited Liability Company has 1.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,643 shares. Paragon Ltd Liability invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The North Carolina-based Arbor Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matthew 25 reported 8.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 28,566 are owned by Lourd Cap Ltd Com. Verity & Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company, a South Carolina-based fund reported 52,679 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com reported 5.83M shares. Bragg Advisors Inc accumulated 58,014 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ltd holds 1.57% or 19,893 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Management Inc has 1,900 shares. Botty Investors Llc has 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 621 shares. Highfields Capital Mngmt LP reported 700,000 shares stake.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares to 32,886 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 11,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,759 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Covered Calls 101: Generate Income on the Stocks You Own – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Why Apple’s Potential Purchase Of Intel’s Modem Businesses Could Be Positive For Sequans – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford holds 3.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 77,366 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated reported 68,629 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability reported 635,828 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 6,000 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Beech Hill Inc invested in 7,199 shares or 0.49% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Taylor Asset Management Inc has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guyasuta Advisors owns 9,225 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 13,417 were accumulated by Spectrum Management Gp. 100,814 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. 92,254 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. 8,062 were reported by Orrstown Fincl. Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Shell Asset, a Netherlands-based fund reported 283,595 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.69% or 25.21 million shares.