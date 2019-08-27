Capwealth Advisors Has Boosted Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Position by $321,888; Stock Price Declined; Servicenow Com (NOW) Position Has Upped by Whittier Trust Co

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 12440.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 16,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 16,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, up from 130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $262.68. About 476,639 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 2.62 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $38.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co has 17,522 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund stated it has 24,077 shares. 8,980 were accumulated by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Fca Corporation Tx invested in 0.55% or 49,110 shares. Gabelli Funds, New York-based fund reported 283,000 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 6.69% or 37.67 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Indexiq Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Permit Limited Company has 1.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Great Lakes Lc has 29,321 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% stake. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Aqr Cap Management Limited holds 0% or 52,755 shares. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.48% or 31,318 shares. Key Group (Cayman) holds 0.05% or 24,250 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, August 8.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 46,398 shares to 388,412 shares, valued at $25.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 44,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,895 shares, and cut its stake in Diamonds Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA).