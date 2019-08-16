Capwealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Williams Cos Del Com (WMB) Position by $321,888 as Stock Price Declined; Salem Investment Counselors Has Boosted Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 26.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 10,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 48,408 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 38,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 7.15M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 03/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 8.57M shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,073 shares to 82,170 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, August 5. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653 on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management reported 2.41% stake. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Walleye Trading Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 18.04 million shares. 2,308 were accumulated by Carroll Assoc Inc. Ca, California-based fund reported 33,700 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co has 51,066 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv has 24,285 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 7,119 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 6,999 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 2,549 shares stake. Fdx Advsrs owns 0.06% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 51,346 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 237,346 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability owns 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 674 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 125,273 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 8,738 are owned by Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership. 2.24 million were reported by Panagora Asset. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.06% or 48.26M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 117,563 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Street Corp has 0.06% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 23.17M shares. 9,260 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Hudock Cap Group Inc Inc Lc invested in 40 shares. M Hldgs Secs holds 0.08% or 10,437 shares. 1.14M are held by D E Shaw Com Incorporated. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Llc accumulated 2.81M shares.

