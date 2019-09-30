Capwealth Advisors Decreased Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $595,375; As Kellogg Co (K) Stock Price Declined, Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Decreased Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 54,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 2.69 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 billion, down from 64.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 641,022 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38M for 17.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

