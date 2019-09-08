Capwealth Advisors Cut Holding in Fireeye Com (FEYE) as Share Value Declined; Autus Asset Management Decreased Align Technology (ALGN) Holding by $1.99 Million; Stock Price Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (FEYE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 27,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 309,011 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, down from 336,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 3.60 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Kevin Mandia, the CEO of FireEye, about the risks that cryptocurrencies pose to cybersecurity; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 76.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 7,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 2,215 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 9,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 1.36M shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will FireEye (FEYE) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FireEye (FEYE) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to FireEye (FEYE) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is FireEye (FEYE) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Var Pfd (FNMAH) by 175,400 shares to 401,600 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Disney Com (NYSE:DIS) by 7,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 561,009 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.28% or 301,214 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 264,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 10,601 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Washington Fincl Bank invested in 1,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 565,537 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited accumulated 44,470 shares. 229,852 are owned by Jane Street Ltd Liability. Advisory Services Net Limited Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 18,950 shares. Guggenheim owns 27,262 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,198 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 124,686 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 123,424 shares. 26,059 are held by Srs Inv Mgmt. Alps Advsr Inc owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 3,870 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 69,229 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers accumulated 0% or 5 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Legal General Pcl reported 473,842 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank accumulated 84,071 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kings Point Cap holds 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 200 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 399,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 73,533 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,614 shares.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Align (ALGN) Ceases Straumann Distribution Deal, Shares Slip – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Align (ALGN), Sraumann Cease Talks on iTero Distribution (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Align Technology Inc. Sank 43.5% in October – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Is Crashing Today – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Align Technology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj also bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $94.14M for 38.39 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,380 shares to 58,063 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).