Capwealth Advisors Cut Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $4.74 Million; Healthcare Value Capital Upped Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Stock Rose

Healthcare Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcare Value Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcare Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy® (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 70,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,359 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $767,000, down from 82,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences’ Norbert Bischofberger, PhD, to Step Down; John McHutchison, MD, Appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Andrew

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $699.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp F (NYSE:CCL) by 54,480 shares to 318,203 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Non Cum (FNMAH).

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assets Investment Mngmt Lc has 48,000 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0.01% or 68,541 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.1% or 9,097 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc stated it has 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.85% or 56,696 shares. Fernwood Investment Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 41,869 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 19,004 shares. Bailard Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.35% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com reported 17,384 shares. James Inv Rech stated it has 500 shares. Cap Research Investors owns 81.75M shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Choate Invest Advsrs accumulated 12,674 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 783,223 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Westend Limited Liability has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 506,248 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Needham Management Llc holds 3.23% or 145,000 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 54,115 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Seabridge Advsrs holds 0.55% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 24,390 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Com New York has 0.32% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jane Street Group Llc accumulated 0.02% or 129,410 shares. Gladius LP holds 5,495 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has 4.24% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 408,617 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 48,777 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc reported 5,826 shares. Advisory Services Net holds 39,110 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 20,550 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 1.11M shares or 0.43% of the stock.

Healthcare Value Capital Llc, which manages about $53.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyme Technologies Inc (Call) by 2.08 million shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $122,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.