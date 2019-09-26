Capwealth Advisors Boosted Its Macys Com (M) Holding; Toth Financial Advisory Has Trimmed Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding as Stock Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 19,787 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 22,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 506,174 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 130,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 467,561 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 336,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 9.04 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S LAUNCHES NEW APP, IN-STORE TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,337 shares to 11,727 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,738 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

