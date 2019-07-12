Capwealth Advisors Boosted Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Stake by $839,538; Market Valuation Declined; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Its Oge Energy (OGE) Holding by $3.87 Million; Market Value Declined

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 4,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,336 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 28,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $175.1. About 2.54 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 90,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.46 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.39. About 400,307 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 22.45% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 29,892 shares to 110,776 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 44,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,452 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss OGE Energy’s (NYSE:OGE) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Stock Is Taking Steps to Grab More of This $321 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2018. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “OGE Energy Is A Speculative Play At Best – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc Com (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 27,031 shares to 309,011 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen withdraws European application for Remicade biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: HOOK,MDGS,ILMN – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “May 3rd Options Now Available For Amgen (AMGN) – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

