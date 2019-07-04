Capstone Turbine (CPST) EPS Estimated At $-0.05; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Bio-Techne (TECH)

Analysts expect Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.0089 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7911. About 115,492 shares traded. Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) has declined 41.16% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CPST News: 17/04/2018 – Capstone Turbine May Benefit, Industry Posts 8th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Reports Expected Near Positive Adjusted EBITDA; Reiterates Preliminary Fincl Results for Fiscal 2018; 27/03/2018 – CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP – ORDER FOR A C600 SIGNATURE SERIES MICROTURBINE TO PROVIDE COMBINED HEAT AND POWER (CHP) TO A PORTUGUESE TEXTILE MILL; 09/04/2018 – Capstone Secures Follow-On 2.4 MW FPP Long-Term Service Contracts with Key Oil & Gas Producer; 03/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Backs FY Rev $83M; 03/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Reports Expected Near Positive Adjusted EBITDA; Reiterates Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 03/05/2018 – CPST REPORTS EXPECTED NEAR POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA; 22/05/2018 – Capstone Secures Sizable 1.4 MW Order in the United Kingdom Commercial & Industrial Sector; 30/04/2018 – Capstone Secures Large 4 MW Oil and Gas Order Under New Bundled Solutions Program

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, makes, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $57.48 million. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Bio-Techne Corporation shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Lc reported 15,407 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sandhill Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co stated it has 161,488 shares. Art Advsrs Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Lpl Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 2,834 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Cwm Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 27,928 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp accumulated 6,067 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 1,305 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa reported 12,517 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc owns 11,051 shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 163,765 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 12,317 shares.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. It has a 69.15 P/E ratio. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.