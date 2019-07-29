Capstone Turbine (CPST) EPS Estimated At $-0.05; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

Among 4 analysts covering Finning International (TSE:FTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Finning International had 4 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 21. See Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) latest ratings:

22/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Downgrade

Analysts expect Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.73. About 81,557 shares traded. Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) has declined 41.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CPST News: 16/03/2018 – Capstone Turbine May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – CPST REPORTS EXPECTED NEAR POSITIVE ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – CAPSTONE TURBINE REPORTS EXPECTED NEAR POSITIVE ADJ EBITDA;; 23/04/2018 – Capstone Announces the Appointment of Robert C. Flexon to its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Capstone Expands its Presence in North American Healthcare Market with New CHP Projects; 27/03/2018 – CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP – ORDER FOR A C600 SIGNATURE SERIES MICROTURBINE TO PROVIDE COMBINED HEAT AND POWER (CHP) TO A PORTUGUESE TEXTILE MILL; 10/05/2018 – Capstone Secures Another Follow-On Order for an Unmanned Gas Compression Station; 09/04/2018 – Capstone Secures Follow-On 2.4 MW FPP Long-Term Service Contracts with Key Oil & Gas Producer; 05/04/2018 – Capstone Turbine at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 25/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Presenting at ROTH Conference Jun 19

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.24. About 115,831 shares traded. Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Finning International Inc. engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications. It has a 20.51 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Finning Ltd. and changed its name to Finning International Inc. in April 1997.

More notable recent Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Finning International (TSE:FTT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Worth CA$23.53 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Higher Growth With Toromont Over Finning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capstone Turbine reports interim Q1 financial results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Capstone Turbine (CPST) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Capstone Turbine (CPST) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : PLAY, CPST – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, makes, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.40 million. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications.