Capstone Turbine (CPST) Analysts See $-0.05 EPS; Portolan Capital Management Cut Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Holding

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) stake by 12.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 94,734 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH)’s stock declined 6.15%. The Portolan Capital Management Llc holds 680,926 shares with $5.50 million value, down from 775,660 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corporation now has $172.56 million valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.98. About 51,770 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $33 MLN VS $36.6 MLN; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $38.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 06/03/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9M; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – 2018 MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels to Acquire Brand for $27M Cas; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH

Analysts expect Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.74. About 141,790 shares traded. Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) has declined 41.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CPST News: 15/05/2018 – Manatuck Hill Partners Buys 2.6% Position in Capstone Turbine; 03/05/2018 – Capstone Turbine Reports Expected Near Positive Adjusted EBITDA; Reiterates Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal 2018; 14/03/2018 – Capstone Signature Series Product to Power Progressive Italian Food Manufacturer Furlotti & C. with State of the Art 80% Efficient Distributed Generation Solution; 05/04/2018 – Capstone Turbine at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – Capstone Receives C1000 Signature Series Order for Another Flare Gas-to-Energy Project; 04/05/2018 – Capstone Announces Cal Microturbine as its Exclusive Capstone Distributor for California; 22/05/2018 – CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP – PURE WORLD ENERGY, (PWE), CAPSTONE’S DISTRIBUTOR FOR UNITED KINGDOM, SECURED SIZABLE ORDER; 27/03/2018 – Capstone Secures First Signature Series Order in Portugal for Textile Mill CHP Project; 23/04/2018 – Capstone Announces the Appointment of Robert C. Flexon to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Capstone Turbine May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

More notable recent Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capstone Turbine reports interim Q1 financial results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Capstone Turbine (CPST) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Capstone Turbine (CPST) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, makes, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.13 million. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 812,839 are owned by Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Liability. Boston Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Invesco Limited holds 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) or 49,063 shares. Marathon Mgmt holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 159,090 shares. Creative Planning owns 14,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 76,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). 658,775 were reported by Punch And Assocs Mgmt. Coliseum Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10.69% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 461,730 shares. First Washington Corporation has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 456,800 shares. Adirondack Rech And Management Inc has 0.3% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 46,221 shares. 882,081 are owned by Wellington Management Group Llp.

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) stake by 871,952 shares to 1.69 million valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) stake by 440,127 shares and now owns 641,710 shares. Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was raised too.