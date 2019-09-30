Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capstone Turbine Corporation has 12.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its peers. 2.9% of Capstone Turbine Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Capstone Turbine Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine Corporation 12,313,100,137.17% -67.40% -25.10% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Capstone Turbine Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine Corporation 71.81M 1 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Capstone Turbine Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.43 3.00

With consensus price target of $2, Capstone Turbine Corporation has a potential upside of 292.39%. The potential upside of the rivals is 131.18%. With higher probable upside potential for Capstone Turbine Corporation’s peers, research analysts think Capstone Turbine Corporation is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capstone Turbine Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstone Turbine Corporation -1.02% -9.64% -14.35% -16.38% -49.48% 21.51% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Capstone Turbine Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Capstone Turbine Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Turbine Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.66. In other hand, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Capstone Turbine Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Capstone Turbine Corporation’s rivals beat Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.