Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ:CPST) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capstone Turbine Corporation has 12.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Capstone Turbine Corporation has 2.9% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Capstone Turbine Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Turbine Corporation 0.00% -67.40% -25.10% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Capstone Turbine Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Turbine Corporation N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Capstone Turbine Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Turbine Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.77

With average price target of $2, Capstone Turbine Corporation has a potential upside of 172.15%. The potential upside of the peers is 78.36%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ belief is that Capstone Turbine Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capstone Turbine Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstone Turbine Corporation -1.02% -9.64% -14.35% -16.38% -49.48% 21.51% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Capstone Turbine Corporation has weaker performance than Capstone Turbine Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Capstone Turbine Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capstone Turbine Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Turbine Corporation has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capstone Turbine Corporation’s peers are 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Capstone Turbine Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Capstone Turbine Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply. The companyÂ’s microturbines are also used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. It also provides various accessories, including rotary gas compressors with digital controls; heat recovery modules for CHP applications; dual mode controllers that allow automatic transition between grid connect and stand-alone modes; batteries with digital controls for stand-alone or dual-mode operations; batteries with digital controls; power servers for multipacked installations; protocol converters for Internet access; packaging options; and miscellaneous parts, such as frames, exhaust ducting, backflow dampers, and installation hardware. In addition, the company remanufactures microturbine engines; and provides after-market parts and services. It markets and sells its products primarily through distributors and original equipment manufacturers. Capstone Turbine Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, California.