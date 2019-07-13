Capstone Investment Advisors Upped Its Altria Group (Put) (MO) Position by $14.36 Million; Community West (CWBC) Holding Maintained by Cutler Capital Management Llc

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community West (CWBC) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 62,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 154,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community West for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 1,760 shares traded. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) has declined 11.89% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO) by 761.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 251,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 285,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.37M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cronos Isnâ€™t in a Rush. Investors in Cronos Stock Shouldnâ€™t Be Either – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Judge sets deadline for e-cig makers to apply for FDA approval – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Altria – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 209,290 shares to 69,110 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,996 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,605 shares. Bancshares Of The West has 0.4% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 59,779 shares. 5,987 are owned by Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,398 shares. 1.46M were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Capital Rech Invsts accumulated 65.97M shares or 1.2% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Burns J W And Com Ny invested in 0.72% or 51,682 shares. Blue Chip Partners reported 171,827 shares stake. Endurance Wealth accumulated 0.13% or 13,850 shares. Barton Investment reported 6,740 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0.15% or 466,590 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co stated it has 2.21 million shares. First Commercial Bank owns 5,173 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.19% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 17 insider buys, and 0 sales for $100,751 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $10,180 was bought by Plourd Martin E. 1,000 shares valued at $9,950 were bought by BARTLEIN ROBERT on Wednesday, May 22. STOVESAND KIRK bought $2,706 worth of stock or 263 shares.

More notable recent Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 10, 2017 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2017, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kimberly-Clark on a Mission for Period Progress on Menstrual Hygiene Day – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TCS and the U.S. Chamber Foundation Assemble Leaders to Discuss How to Solve Today’s Societal Challenges Using Technology – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Community West Bank Opens Full Service Branch Office in Paso Robles – GlobeNewswire” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keurig Dr Pepper Launches New Corporate Responsibility Strategy and Commitments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CWBC shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 1.16% less from 1.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Company reported 1,100 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3,138 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 18,680 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Bridgeway owns 46,357 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 260,815 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Company has 0% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0% or 79,082 shares. Moreover, Zpr has 0.32% invested in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) for 20,900 shares. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn invested in 0% or 4,493 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Da Davidson Communication has invested 0% in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC). Tower Capital Limited (Trc) reported 2,952 shares.