Capstone Investment Advisors Trimmed Southern Co (Call) (SO) Holding by $5.38 Million; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Increased Its Holding by $990,612 as Stock Value Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (Call) (SO) by 35.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 191,200 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, down from 296,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 5.96M shares traded or 33.59% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 23,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 284,693 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, up from 261,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 8.45 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall’s investment unit signs property JV with Hertfordshire council; 04/05/2018 – ReNeuron’s Cancer-Treatment Data is Positive; Morgan Sindall Sees 2018 Ahead of Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 14.9%; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AS OF MARCH 31, FIRM ESTIMATES FULLY PHASED-IN CET 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS ABOUT 17.8%; 17/05/2018 – James Gorman to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Soluti; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (Put) (NYSE:K) by 409,300 shares to 415,200 shares, valued at $23.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6,349 shares to 291,586 shares, valued at $23.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,402 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

