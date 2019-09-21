Capstone Investment Advisors Position in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $23.33 Million; Westover Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding as Market Value Rose

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 95.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 88,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 3,829 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 92,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03M, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 1.82 million shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,251 shares to 12,989 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 21,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 28.51 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (NYSE:BDX) by 29,500 shares to 38,700 shares, valued at $9.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp (Put) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.