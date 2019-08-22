Capstone Investment Advisors Maintains Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F); As Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Share Value Rose, University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Raised Holding

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 193.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 131,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 198,872 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 67,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 19.73M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 01/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Surprises on Sales, While Ford Beats: TOPLive; 06/04/2018 – Lightning Systems Showcases All-Electric Ford Transit on Road Show and Announces Industry-leading Efficiency Results; 26/04/2018 – FOCUS-The auto plants of the future may have a surprisingly human touch; 16/05/2018 – Ford Reaffirms 2018 Adjusted EPS View; 12/04/2018 – Paice and Abell Foundation Will Drop Request to Ban Ford From Importing Certain Hybrid Vehicles; 09/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR IS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 21/05/2018 – Ford to Participate in RBC Auto Tech Conference; 30/05/2018 – INSIGHT-At Beijing security fair, an arms race for surveillance tech; 26/04/2018 – Business Insider: Ford says it’s already seeing a big impact from Trump’s tariffs

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac bought 70,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 241,113 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 170,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.96M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 430,089 shares traded or 5.64% up from the average. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc (Call) by 226,000 shares to 55,900 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M. $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 43,802 shares to 884,055 shares, valued at $8.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,201 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).