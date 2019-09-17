Capstone Investment Advisors Maintains Position in American Elec Pwr Co (Put) (AEP); Genworth Financial (GNW) Stock Rose While New Generation Advisors Has Upped by $1.75 Million Its Position

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Put) (AEP) by 603.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 65,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 76,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.69 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 1.81M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 5.06 million shares traded or 48.35% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 13/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINL INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Duncker Streett And stated it has 4,923 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Strategic Advisors holds 0.12% or 3,456 shares in its portfolio. 6,372 were accumulated by Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Company. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). New York-based Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Aspiriant Limited Com holds 2,975 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 182,758 are held by Aviva Pcl. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability has 0.1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3,075 shares. Syntal Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Bender Robert has 0.1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2,320 shares. Huber Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Royal National Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5.32 million shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $13.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22,824 shares to 576 shares, valued at $65,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc (Call) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc.â€™s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Affirms Issuer Credit Rating of Genworth Financial, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Trading Picks Up During GNW’s M&A Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.