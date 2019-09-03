Capstone Investment Advisors Lowered Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $468,540 as Stock Rose; Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Holder National Investment Services Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Value Declined

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 28,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 33,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.76 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 778 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $17.4 during the last trading session, reaching $493.94. About 802,347 shares traded or 23.01% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $266.63M for 52.32 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) by 3,400 shares to 6,600 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited (Call) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancshares And Tru has 108 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 27,068 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,602 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Hikari Power Limited has invested 1.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership holds 3.35% or 152,500 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr owns 79 shares. Captrust Advsr has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 2,665 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 30,172 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.08% or 3,904 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 7,155 shares or 3.64% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Networks has invested 0.28% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Penobscot Management Com stated it has 475 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 94,651 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 467,600 were reported by Scopus Asset Lp. Goelzer Investment Mngmt holds 22,875 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd owns 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 94 shares. Eqis Capital Management has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Regions Financial owns 1,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Madison Hldg holds 2.26% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 1.17M shares. 175 were reported by North Star Investment Mngmt Corp. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 10,745 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Palladium Partners Lc stated it has 0.53% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mariner Limited holds 0.01% or 4,191 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fernwood Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 19.34M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lionsgate Entertainment by 21,198 shares to 83,886 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) by 14,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $258.70M for 22.97 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

