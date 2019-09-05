Capstone Investment Advisors Lifted By $1.33 Million Its Carmax (Put) (KMX) Holding; Manitex International (MNTX) Sentiment Is 0.82

Manitex International Inc (MNTX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 23 funds increased and started new stock positions, while 28 cut down and sold their equity positions in Manitex International Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 10.29 million shares, up from 10.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Manitex International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 17 New Position: 6.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Carmax Inc (Put) (KMX) stake by 386% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 19,300 shares as Carmax Inc (Put) (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 24,300 shares with $1.70M value, up from 5,000 last quarter. Carmax Inc (Put) now has $14.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 554,365 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.11 per share. MNTX’s profit will be $2.08 million for 13.61 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Manitex International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.54 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Manitex International, Inc. for 881,946 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 726,532 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma has 1.47% invested in the company for 694,061 shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 173,637 shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) stake by 5.85 million shares to 821,800 valued at $53.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 77,469 shares and now owns 20,631 shares. Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 9,249 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 32,672 shares. American Rech And has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Endowment Mngmt Lp has 13,900 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Petrus Tru Lta has 3,182 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 1.43M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 149,597 shares. Polar Asset Incorporated invested 0.59% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pecaut And accumulated 0.31% or 5,000 shares. 92,227 are owned by Samlyn Cap Ltd Com. Amica Retiree Medical Trust stated it has 1,524 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Inc Ca reported 834,619 shares. Jump Trading Llc stated it has 27,467 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 1.52% or 20,138 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax has $15000 highest and $80 lowest target. $99.38’s average target is 14.84% above currents $86.54 stock price. CarMax had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Monday, June 24. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $80 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Monday, June 24 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $9200 target. Bank of America maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $9900 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Morgan Stanley.